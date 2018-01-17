MCX prepares Rs 10 bn war chest ahead of universal exchange implementation

India’s leading commodity exchange, the Multi Exchange, is readying a war chest of cash to be prepared for competing with major stock exchanges once the concept is implemented by the regulator. currently has over Rs 10 billion (Rs 1,000 crore) in free cash, which will provide a cushion to compete with equity exchanges as and when permitted, and help it develop existing business such as options. The Bombay Stock Exchange has already announced plans to enter and aims to start mock trading on 29 January, even as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)is yet to come out with its guidelines for universal exchanges. Once these norms are issued, the equity and commodity exchanges will be able to enter each other’s space. Mrugank Paranjape, MD & CEO, said in a conference call with analyst after the result announcement, “There are lot of things in the universal license that may happen in anytime this financial year. While this is fluid at this point in time, of every other asset class, the company is keen on the currency segment.” For commodities, currency is a natural choice for the same set of participants for hedging and most synergetic for A company spokesperson confirmed the development, saying, “We are indeed preparing ourselves for competition and, most importantly, are going to strengthen our present product portfolio and physical market connect besides member engagement.” has already said it is approaching with four more contracts to be launched. The exchange has tied up with for creation of some indices which are sectoral. It is in discussion with for permission on Index based trading for commodities, and already has approval for new product in Futures -– for deliverable contract in brass and rubber. However it has decided not to start due to non-conducive market conditions.

When it launches currency derivatives, will face competition from existing exchanges -- mainly and -- as they have a long track record of currency derivatives while will also have to fight to preserve its own turf which is non-agri commodity derivatives. With going aggressive on commodity business, competition for will be stiff.

The exchange has also told investors that while it has a vibrant GIFT city office and has shaped up very well on the domestic side, a report by Edelweiss on quoted a conference call with management that said, “Currently we don’t have any plans to launch anything on the international side of the business. We would (rather) conserve the cash over next two years at least, on account of competition and any rise in the technology cost.”

has technology that supports commodity futures and options but will have to spend more in this department when it expands in segments like

An industry official said, “The cash is not necessarily for direct use in any competitive landscape; it is more about drawing cushion and comfort from such cash reserves, (as they will help the exchange) bear any pressure on margins that would be warranted. Profit margins may shrink if is to respond to predatory pricing tactics from the competition. Cash on hand gives adequate scope and advantage to to fight it out.”

launched options in gold a few months back and has tested a few settlement cycles, including devolvement, without any glitches. said, “This paves the way for us to seek regulatory approvals on more Options contracts. At the same time, we continue to engage with the regulators and market participants to increase the liquidity in this product.”