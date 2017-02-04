Medanta may invest Rs 750-1,000 cr on high-end hospital in Odisha

Exact site yet to be identified, hospital will likely have a bed strength of 700-1,000

Super speciality healthcare chain is evaluating the possibility of setting up a high-end in Bhubaneswar.



Though the exact site for the is yet to be identified, chairman-cum- managing director indicated the investment could be anywhere in the range of Rs 750-1,000 crore on a that can tentatively have a bed strength of 700-1,000.



“I had talks with the chief minister. The land for the proposed is being surveyed. Normally, we invest Rs 750-1,000 crore on a hospital, of which Rs 300-350 crore goes into technology," said Trehan, a well-known cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon.



hospitals are also coming up in other locations such as Noida, Lucknow and Patna, and are expected to be operational in a couple of years. Outside of Gurugram (Haryana), has its units running at Indore and Ranchi.



“Our objective is to offer the whole gamut of health services and super speciality treatment under one roof. Research is one of our crux areas and at Medanta, we believe in combining the best facets of traditional health therapies and modern healthcare for the benefit of the patients. We are striving to spread our services in the under-served areas," he said.



Trehan said has initiated some big programmes to make Haryana free from and dengue. “We are keen to partner with the government to replicate such initiatives," he added.



Earlier, speaking at the seventh edition of ‘Foresight-2017’, an annual convention staged by a leading channel here, Trehan dwelt on Odisha’s appalling position in infant and maternal mortality rate.



“If you consider infant and maternal mortality, is lagging behind the rest of India in some ways. There is an imbalance in affordability and accessibility because of the fact that large sections of our people are uninsured and have to pay out of the pocket. The data is very disturbing, with two per cent of the population being pushed from above poverty line to below poverty line every year due to healthcare expenses. This is a very immoral state and is ballooning into a huge issue," he said.



Jayajit Dash