MedGenome offers research and diagnostics in complex gene-related maladies

Fascinated with the idea of the “source code of life”, Sam Santhosh, founder of MedGenome, spent a little more than seven years in decoding the cause of genomic diseases and finding solutions for these. His research came after completion of the human genome project created waves in the health care and scientific world in 2003.

With advanced technologies like Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Santhosh saw an opportunity to build a company focused on genomics. And, started SciGenom in 2010. Based out of Kochi, it catered for genomics services and offerings across ...