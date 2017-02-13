Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Infosys vs founders » News

Uflex Q3 net down 6.9 per cent at Rs 74 crore
Business Standard

Media drama distracting, relationship with Infy founders wonderful: Sikka

Sikka added that he would not let the standards of corporate governance go down

Ayan Pramanik & Raghu Krishnan  |  Bengaluru 

N R Narayana Murthy (Left) and Vishal Sikka
N R Narayana Murthy (Left) and Vishal Sikka

Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Sikka on Monday said that he has a "wonderful relationship" with the founders of the company. The first non-founder CEO of India’s second-largest IT services firm dismissed media reports on differences between the current management and the founders saying it was a "drama".

"My relationship with the founders is wonderful. I meet N R Narayana Murthy quite frequently, (but) I do not meet other founders quite as frequently. I ran into Kris Gopalakrishnan the other day in a flight. I have not seen Nandan (Nilekani) for over a year. It is an amazing relationship," said Sikka while addressing the shareholders in Mumbai.

He said that the company maintained a strong position. "The drama in the media is very distracting. Underneath that there is (a) very strong fabric. It is a real privilege for me to be its leader," Sikka said. 

Sikka added that he would not let the standards of corporate governance go down.

"I have a very heartfelt and warm relationship with Mr Murthy. I took this job because of that relationship and respect. He knows, and I would like to assure every single shareholder that corporate governance and values were, are and will be the core foundation of this company. I will not let that standard slip even an iota under my watch," the Infosys CEO said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Media drama distracting, relationship with Infy founders wonderful: Sikka

Sikka added that he would not let the standards of corporate governance go down

Sikka added that he would not let the standards of corporate governance go down
Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Sikka on Monday said that he has a "wonderful relationship" with the founders of the company. The first non-founder CEO of India’s second-largest IT services firm dismissed media reports on differences between the current management and the founders saying it was a "drama".

"My relationship with the founders is wonderful. I meet N R Narayana Murthy quite frequently, (but) I do not meet other founders quite as frequently. I ran into Kris Gopalakrishnan the other day in a flight. I have not seen Nandan (Nilekani) for over a year. It is an amazing relationship," said Sikka while addressing the shareholders in Mumbai.

He said that the company maintained a strong position. "The drama in the media is very distracting. Underneath that there is (a) very strong fabric. It is a real privilege for me to be its leader," Sikka said. 

Sikka added that he would not let the standards of corporate governance go down.

"I have a very heartfelt and warm relationship with Mr Murthy. I took this job because of that relationship and respect. He knows, and I would like to assure every single shareholder that corporate governance and values were, are and will be the core foundation of this company. I will not let that standard slip even an iota under my watch," the Infosys CEO said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Media drama distracting, relationship with Infy founders wonderful: Sikka

Sikka added that he would not let the standards of corporate governance go down

Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Sikka on Monday said that he has a "wonderful relationship" with the founders of the company. The first non-founder CEO of India’s second-largest IT services firm dismissed media reports on differences between the current management and the founders saying it was a "drama".

"My relationship with the founders is wonderful. I meet N R Narayana Murthy quite frequently, (but) I do not meet other founders quite as frequently. I ran into Kris Gopalakrishnan the other day in a flight. I have not seen Nandan (Nilekani) for over a year. It is an amazing relationship," said Sikka while addressing the shareholders in Mumbai.

He said that the company maintained a strong position. "The drama in the media is very distracting. Underneath that there is (a) very strong fabric. It is a real privilege for me to be its leader," Sikka said. 

Sikka added that he would not let the standards of corporate governance go down.

"I have a very heartfelt and warm relationship with Mr Murthy. I took this job because of that relationship and respect. He knows, and I would like to assure every single shareholder that corporate governance and values were, are and will be the core foundation of this company. I will not let that standard slip even an iota under my watch," the Infosys CEO said.

image
Business Standard
177 22