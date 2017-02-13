Media drama distracting, relationship with Infy founders wonderful: Sikka

Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Monday said that he has a "wonderful relationship" with the founders of the company. The first non-founder CEO of India’s second-largest IT services firm dismissed media reports on differences between the current management and the founders saying it was a "drama".

"My relationship with the founders is wonderful. I meet quite frequently, (but) I do not meet other founders quite as frequently. I ran into Kris Gopalakrishnan the other day in a flight. I have not seen Nandan (Nilekani) for over a year. It is an amazing relationship," said Sikka while addressing the shareholders in Mumbai.

He said that the company maintained a strong position. "The drama in the media is very distracting. Underneath that there is (a) very strong fabric. It is a real privilege for me to be its leader," Sikka said.

Sikka added that he would not let the standards of corporate governance go down.

"I have a very heartfelt and warm relationship with Mr Murthy. I took this job because of that relationship and respect. He knows, and I would like to assure every single shareholder that corporate governance and values were, are and will be the core foundation of this company. I will not let that standard slip even an iota under my watch," the Infosys CEO said.