MediaTek to showcase India-specific chipsets at Indian Mobile Congress

Taiwan-based fabless semiconductor company will showcase chipsets specific to the Indian market at the three-day (IMC) beginning in Delhi on Wednesday. Of these, the Helio P23, which was announced globally last month, will make a formal entry into the market. It is believed the company would launch at least one more entry- to mid-level chipset, customised for the Indian consumer’s requirement of “valuable premium experience”, including dual camera, dual SIM usage and edge-to-edge screen setup.

“We are basically showcasing some of our key technologies, multimedia displays, powerful cameras (at the IMC). Some of the innovative stuff we are doing is dual 4G VoLTE, Dual Sim 4G+4G which are relatively new and will be big in India,” said Finbarr Moynihan, general manager, Corporate Sales (International), MediaTek

India is hosting the maiden IMC, a common platform for mobile, internet and technology Apart from the who’s who of the Indian mobile service providers, manufacturing and OEMs, representatives of from countries including the US, the UK, Finland, Sweden and Israel, are also participating in the event.

Moynihan indicated the company was aggressively eyeing the segment of the Indian mobile market he identified as the “new premium”. He highlighted the global launch of the and P30, and said these chipsets are indicative of the company going beyond the global deceleration of specs in the “super high-end” segment of mobile phones. “Of course there are new features and additions, but the changes have slowed down,” he said. Instead, he pointed out, what’s true for markets such as India and China are that the mid-range is “catching up (and) closing the gap on some of the features”.

The new premium, Moynihan explained, is “really about delivering premium experience” at affordable price points.