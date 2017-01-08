Medical Technology Assessment Board should fix prices of stents: Nathealth

As the fight between multinational stent providers and domestic manufacturers intensifies over stent pricing, the healthcare
federation of India Nathealth
has proposed that the Medical
Technology Assessment Board should be fixing prices
based on the efficacy of the stents.
Anjan Bose from the federation told Business Standard
, “Let Medical
Technology Assessment Board examine stents
and set prices
based on their efficacy.”
In a recent meeting held by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) with stakeholders, Nathealth
had also supported the request of multi-national stent manufacturers that there should be differential pricing.
It has further been argued that the idea of taking the cost of production as the basis for fixing the ceiling price of stents
is not advisable. Bose argues that cost of production will vary on the basis of the research cost put in by companies. As the research costs increase, the cost of production too will increase, stakeholders
argued at the consultations.
Meeting NPPA
officials in the final leg of finalising stent prices, the multi-nationals and the domestic players do not have a consensus on the pricing of various drug eluting stents.
While the domestic manufacturers claim that the “next-generation” stents
aren’t superior to the drug eluting stents
marketed by the domestic manufacturers, the multinationals argue that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved that stents
are indeed superior.
Dr Praveen Chandra, chairman of Cardiology at Medanta and other doctors who attended the consultations with NPPA told Business Standard: "We told NPPA that stents vary in their efficacy. Thus, drug eluting there is a case for pricing based on efficacy."
Meanwhile, the domestic manufacturers, once again, at the meeting with NPPA, said drug-eluting stents
ought to be priced equally.
The NPPA
met stakeholders
from January 4-6 before proceeding with the actual process of fixing the prices
of stents. The NPPA
has to notify the price by February this year.
In December 2016, the Department of Pharmaceuticals brought stents
in the ambit of the Drug Price Control Order 2013. Before this, in July 2016, the government brought stents
under the National List of Essential Medicines.
All stakeholders, Business Standard
spoke with, mentioned that the NPPA
hasn't indicated what its final decision will be at this point.
