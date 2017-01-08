Medical Technology Assessment Board should fix prices of stents: Nathealth

As the fight between multinational stent providers and domestic manufacturers intensifies over stent pricing, the federation of India has proposed that the Technology Assessment Board should be fixing based on the efficacy of the stents.

Anjan Bose from the federation told Business Standard, “Let Technology Assessment Board examine and set based on their efficacy.”

In a recent meeting held by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) with stakeholders, had also supported the request of multi-national stent manufacturers that there should be differential pricing.

is a body that represents the entire spectrum of professionals including and manufacturers.

It has further been argued that the idea of taking the cost of production as the basis for fixing the ceiling price of is not advisable. Bose argues that cost of production will vary on the basis of the research cost put in by companies. As the research costs increase, the cost of production too will increase, argued at the consultations.

Meeting officials in the final leg of finalising stent prices, the multi-nationals and the domestic players do not have a consensus on the pricing of various drug eluting stents.

While the domestic manufacturers claim that the “next-generation” aren’t superior to the drug eluting marketed by the domestic manufacturers, the multinationals argue that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved that are indeed superior.

Dr Praveen Chandra, chairman of Cardiology at Medanta and other doctors who attended the consultations with told Business Standard: "We told that vary in their efficacy. Thus, drug eluting there is a case for pricing based on efficacy."

Meanwhile, the domestic manufacturers, once again, at the meeting with NPPA, said drug-eluting ought to be priced equally.

The met from January 4-6 before proceeding with the actual process of fixing the of stents. The has to notify the price by February this year.

In December 2016, the Department of Pharmaceuticals brought in the ambit of the Drug Price Control Order 2013. Before this, in July 2016, the government brought under the National List of Essential Medicines.

All stakeholders, Business Standard spoke with, mentioned that the hasn't indicated what its final decision will be at this point.