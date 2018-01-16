Medium, heavy commercial vehicle sales on multiple-year high at 2017-end

The volumes of medium and (M&HCVs), which bring the bulk of revenue to like and Ashok Leyland, stood at a multiple year high in 2017. A spokesperson said the witnessed challenge in the initial months of due to demonetisation (implemented in November 2016).

The transition from to emission standards, followed by the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) from July 2017 further contributed to the slowdown of the CV industry, particularly in the first quarter of 2018.