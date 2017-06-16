Meet Girish Wagh, Tata Motors' go-to man

Girish Wagh admits he is not an automobile enthusiast like some of his colleagues. Yet for Tata Motors, he is the man to ride the company out of the challenges it is currently facing. Tata Motors reported a 51.2 per cent share in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles market in 2016-17, about 7 per cent lower than in 2013-14. Its competitors, meanwhile, including Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra and Eicher, have grown their sales with products that offer better load capacity and fuel efficiency. “Tata Motors’ reaction to the competition in the commercial ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?