Meet the 50 top-funded startups and tech companies in India

Which in India are blazing a trail for the rest? One way to judge – although imperfect – would be the amount of money they have raised. Using Tech in Asia’s data, TechinAsia has generated this constantly updated list of 50 startups and tech in India who have raised the most money from investors in the past two years.

The top three in this list of 50 are among the country's most iconic startups. E-commerce majot grabs pole position, having raised a staggering $4.1 billion. Mobile wallet is at second spot, with half the amount has raised.

Not too far behind is taxi aggregator Ola, which has so far raised $1.8 billion.

