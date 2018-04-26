JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Essar Oil to become Nayara Energy post takeover by Rosneft, Trafigura
Business Standard

Meet the 50 top-funded startups and tech companies in India

E-commerce majot Flipkart grabs pole position, having raised a staggering $4.1 billion, followed by mobile wallet Paytm and cab aggregator Ola

TechinAsia 

Future imperfect for Indian startups

Which companies in India are blazing a trail for the rest? One way to judge – although imperfect – would be the amount of money they have raised. Using Tech in Asia’s data, TechinAsia has generated this constantly updated list of 50 startups and tech companies in India who have raised the most money from investors in the past two years.

What's exciting about the Asian tech scene in 2018

The top three in this list of 50 are among the country's most iconic startups. E-commerce majot Flipkart grabs pole position, having raised a staggering $4.1 billion. Mobile wallet Paytm is at second spot, with half the amount Flipkart has raised.

Not too far behind is taxi aggregator Ola, which has so far raised $1.8 billion.

This is an excerpt from the article published on TechInAisa. You can read the full article here.
First Published: Thu, April 26 2018. 14:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements