Mercedes apologises to China for quoting Dalai Lama on social media

Auto giant Mercedes-Benz's China unit apologised on Tuesday after its parent company quoted Tibetan spiritual leader in a social media post on Instagram.



"We are fully aware that the post deeply hurts the feelings of Chinese people, including our Chinese colleagues and we would like to extend the sincerest apology," state-run Global Times quoted the company as saying in a statement.



The Beijing Sales Service Company said it will deepen understanding of Chinese culture and values among its staff, including overseas staff, the daily's report said.



The announcement came after a post published on Mercedes-Benz's Instagram account showed a luxury vehicle and quoted the as saying "Look at situations from all angles, and you will become more open".



The post also included the message - "Start your week with a fresh perspective on life from the Dalai Lama".



Some Chinese netizens called for blocking from the domestic market.



"Some foreign companies are not as sensitive as their Chinese clients over the issue of the and they should be warned once such an incident occurs," Global Times quoted a post on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo as saying.



Recently the hotel chain was also forced to apologise after its e-mail questionnaire survey reportedly listed Tibet as a separate country following which the Chinese foreign ministry also warned other overseas companies.



The US-based hotel corporation categorised Chinese territories as "country" in the questionnaire, which caused a stir among Chinese netizens.



Both and have huge business interests in China.