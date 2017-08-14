Mercedes launches limited edition GLC Class at Rs 50.86 lakh

German automaker on Monday added Celebration Edition to the The GLC 220d celebration edition is available for Rs 50.86 lakh, Ex-showroom India and the GLC 300 is priced at Rs 51.25 lakh. According to the company, the celebration edition is an exclusive product and will sell in limited numbers only. German automaker on Monday added Celebration Edition to the The GLC 220d celebration edition is available for Rs 50.86 lakh, Ex-showroom India and the GLC 300 is priced at Rs 51.25 lakh. According to the company, the celebration edition is an exclusive product and will sell in limited numbers only.

The company has added a new paint called ‘Designo Hyacinth Red’ to mark the 70 years of Independence. The special GLC edition is equipped with LED logo projectors, exterior mirror housing, sports pedal, Gramin map pilot SD card, high-sheen chromed trim and a rear chrome strip that complements the chrome aesthetics overall.

On the launch, Roland Folger, MD and CEO, India said, “We are glad to launch the GLC ‘Celebration Edition’ to commemorate India’s 70th Independence day and also celebrate the SUV’s overwhelming success in the Indian market since its debut, a year ago. The GLC underscores our philosophy of introducing world-class products from our global portfolio, for our Indian customers. With the launch of GLC ‘Celebration Edition’, celebrates its long-standing relationship with the Indian customers.”

Under the hood, the GLC gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The GLC 220d comes with a 2.2 litre 4 cylinder diesel engine that makes 170 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The GLC 300 is powered by a 2.0 litre 4 cylinder engine that churns out 245 hp and 370 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a 9-speed Automatic Transmission with 4-Matic All Wheel Drive (AWD) function. GLC is sold as a CBU in India.