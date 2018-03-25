Even as urban clusters drive industry growth, consumers and purchasing power are increasingly emerging from beyond the metros, particularly in tier-II and III cities. Taking a cue from the growing size of and affluence in such markets, Mercedes-Benz is eyeing buyers outside of the top eight cities.

Currently, 45 per cent of the sales for the luxury carmaker come from markets outside Delhi and Mumbai. The company expects this to only increase over time. To give sales in tier-II and III cities a push, Mercedes-Benz has implemented “Go to Customer” strategy, to expand its ...