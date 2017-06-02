Company
Business Standard

Mercedes Benz launches E-Class 220 d Sedan in India

The company also rolled out a new four-cylinder diesel engine, OM 654

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Mercedes Benz Sedan E-Class. Photo: http://www.mercedes-benz.co.in

German luxury car maker Mercedes Benz on Friday launched the all new E-Class 220 d sedan in India, priced at Rs 57.14 lakh (ex-showroom Pune).

The company also rolled out a new four-cylinder diesel engine, OM 654, manufactured at Mercedes Benz Chakan facility in Pune.

After the successful market debut of the E350 d diesel and the E 200 petrol, the new E 220 d will further enhance the 'unprecedented' demand of the long wheelbase E-Class, the company said.

The E 220 d variant will be powered by the new four-cylinder diesel engine OM 654, it said.

"With the launch of the much-awaited E 220 d, we are now extending the E-Class product portfolio even further and making it highly versatile," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Roland Folger said.

Mercedes-Benz India is confident that the E 220 d will continue to remain the most sought after luxury business saloon and an important pillar of its productive offensive in India, he said.

Mercedes-Benz India product portfolio comprises the locally produced Maybach S 500, S-Class, E-Class, CLA luxury sedans and the GLA, GLE and GLS luxury sports utility vehicles.

The CKD GLC was its ninth product added to the local production portfolio.

