Mercedes Benz launches E-Class 220 d Sedan in India

The company also rolled out a new four-cylinder diesel engine, OM 654

German luxury car maker on Friday launched the all new in India, priced at Rs 57.14 lakh (ex-showroom Pune).



The company also rolled out a new four-cylinder diesel engine, OM 654, manufactured at in



After the successful market debut of the E350 d diesel and the E 200 petrol, the new E 220 d will further enhance the 'unprecedented' demand of the long wheelbase E-Class, the company said.



The E 220 d variant will be powered by the new four-cylinder diesel engine OM 654, it said.



"With the launch of the much-awaited E 220 d, we are now extending the E-Class product portfolio even further and making it highly versatile," Mercedes- India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said.



Mercedes- India is confident that the E 220 d will continue to remain the most sought after luxury business saloon and an important pillar of its productive offensive in India, he said.



Mercedes- India product portfolio comprises the locally produced Maybach S 500, S-Class, E-Class, CLA luxury sedans and the GLA, GLE and GLS luxury sports utility vehicles.



The CKD GLC was its ninth product added to the local production portfolio.

Press Trust of India