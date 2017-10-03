Mercedes, BMW line up launches in near-stagnant performance car category

Over the course of 2017, Mercedes Benz, BMW and Audi have plans to launch over a dozen new brands and sub brands in the high-priced, low-volume category of performance cars, a segment that makes for a tiny sliver of the country’s auto market and has shown little sign of perking up in recent years. What then is the draw that the segment, more or less inert at around 35,000 units a month, holds out? The ability to become flag bearers of the badge, draw in customers who aspire to own the label, besides of course, tapping into the desire among young and wealthy Indians to own flashy ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?