Mercedes invests in flexible manufacturing line to offer personalisation

Mercedes-Benz is betting big on customisation to stand apart in the luxury car space. Its customisation services — covering all models unlike other players that extend it to high-end ones — are aimed at providing buyers a rich experience by replacing the standard practice of picking up mass cars “off the rack” from showrooms. With buyers opting for customised vehicles, Mercedes-Benz stands to command a premium for exclusive, made-to-order car models. The carmaker is offering “customisation and individualisation” services in all the Mercedes-Benz Dream ...