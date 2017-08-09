Mercedes invests in flexible manufacturing line to offer personalisation

Mercedes-Benz is betting big on customisation to stand apart in the luxury car space. Its customisation services — covering all models unlike other players that extend it to high-end ones — are aimed at providing buyers a rich experience by replacing the standard practice of picking up mass cars “off the rack” from showrooms. With buyers opting for customised vehicles, Mercedes-Benz stands to command a premium for exclusive, made-to-order car models. The carmaker is offering “customisation and individualisation” services in all the Mercedes-Benz Dream ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?