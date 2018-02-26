Mercedes launches enhanced S-Class in diesel and petrol starting Rs 13.3 mn

German today said it has launched the enhanced version of its flagship product S-Class -- S 350 d diesel, and also the S 450 petrol -- in at a price starting from Rs 13.3 million.



While the S 350 d is priced at Rs 1.33 crore, the petrol version S 450 is priced at Rs 13.7 million, the company said in a statement.



The new S Class 350 d is Indias first BS VI compliant Made in India, for India, vehicle with a state-of-the-art diesel engine that meets BS VI emission norms, two years ahead of the regulation, it added.



Commenting on the development, MD & said: "By launching the first ever Made in India, for BS VI car, we have set a benchmark among all to support the Government in mitigating the rising pollution levels in the country."



True to its legacy, the S-Class has emulated its global success in and has had a phenomenal run in the country, he added.



"To continue and build on this success, we have introduced the new version of our flagship saloon, which reaffirms its leadership status," Folger said.



With the introduction of the new diesel S 350 d and the petrol S 450, "we are presenting our Indian customers the finest of offerings from our formidable product line-up and reinforce our motto of The Best Keeps Leading for 2018, he added.