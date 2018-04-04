JUST IN
Mercedes launches flagship GLS Grand Edition priced at Rs 8.69 million

The model comes with various features including 9-speed automatic transmission

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mercedes-Benz GLS350d

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz today launched Grand Edition of its flagship SUV GLS in India with both petrol and diesel powertrains priced at Rs 8.69 million.

The GLS 350 d comes with a 3-litre V6 diesel engine producing 258 horsepower while GLS 400 features a V6 petrol engine that delivers 333 horsepower.

"We are extremely confident that the GLS Grand Edition' will continue to remain at the top of customer preference creating new benchmark," Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Roland Folger said in a statement.

Indians have a penchant for SUVs and this has pushed India to emerge as among the top 6 markets globally for the GLS, reiterating the vehicle's unmatched popularity, he added.

"Mercedes-Benz India will keep striving to push the boundaries in the luxury automotive segment by driving innovation and excellence not only in our wide product line-up, but also in our customer service offerings and the overall vehicle ownership," Folger said.

The model comes with various features including 9-speed automatic transmission, 10-spoke alloy wheels, rear seat entertainment system and sunroof, among others.
