Mercedes launches flagship GLS Grand Edition priced at Rs 8.69 million

German today launched Grand Edition of its flagship SUV in with both petrol and diesel powertrains priced at Rs 8.69 million.

The 350 d comes with a 3-litre V6 diesel engine producing 258 horsepower while 400 features a V6 petrol engine that delivers 333 horsepower.

"We are extremely confident that the Grand Edition' will continue to remain at the top of customer preference creating new benchmark," MD & said in a statement.

Indians have a penchant for SUVs and this has pushed to emerge as among the top 6 markets globally for the GLS, reiterating the vehicle's unmatched popularity, he added.

" will keep striving to push the boundaries in the luxury automotive segment by driving innovation and excellence not only in our wide product line-up, but also in our customer service offerings and the overall vehicle ownership," Folger said.

The model comes with various features including 9-speed automatic transmission, 10-spoke alloy wheels, rear seat entertainment system and sunroof, among others.