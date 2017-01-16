Merger of BigBasket and Grofers just doesn't make any sense

On-demand grocery startups Big Basket and say they are not merging, irrespective of what media reports today claim.

Big Basket CEO Hari Menon and CEO Albinder Dhindsa responded to an article in The Times of India, which said the companies have held merger talks, though the discussions are in a preliminary stage and have moved slowly.

Ganging up on Amazon

The Bangalore-based startup is set to raise $150million in a fresh funding round.

is one of the few companies in the country that seems to have cracked on-demand grocery deliveries in India – a space so hard to navigate that others, including Flipkart, Ola, and even have struggled with.

Different paths

piloted its grocery unit in India starting September, but it doesn’t deal in fresh produce in any major way.

says it averages about 50,000 orders in a day. services around 10,000.

On the face of it, a BigBasket- merger could create a local giant that would be in a stronger position to take on when it eventually launches grocery delivery in full force in the country. However, is run by a team that strongly believes in being “grocers first, that just happens to be online.” is the opposite, where the team says they are “a tech company first, and then we are a grocery company.”



The differences of principles aside, a sales would free its investors for an exit, but it is likely to add to BigBasket’s chores.



