Merger with Indus Towers outweighs most pressures for Bharti Infratel

Bharti Infratel's transition to an independent telecom tower company and higher rentals on the back of data-driven expansion by telecom companies is expected to improve its return ratios and operational performance. Analysts believe the fall in its share price (down 31 per cent sine the October 2017 high) is unwarranted for a cash-generating business with robust long-term prospects.

The key re-rating trigger remains its move to being an independent tower owner. Recently, Sunil Mittal, promoter of its parent company, Bharti Airtel, announced it would exit the tower company ...