JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Jet Airways finalises deal for 75 Boeing 737 Max planes worth $8.7 bn
Business Standard

Merrill Lynch sells 2% stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance for Rs 9.82 bn

The shares were bought by Treetop Convertible SICAV - Treetop Convertible International

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch on Tuesday sold nearly 2 per cent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance for Rs 9.82 billion through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte Ltd offloaded 7.59 million shares or 1.78 per cent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,292.5, valuing the transaction at Rs 9.82 billion, the data showed.

The shares were bought by Treetop Convertible SICAV - Treetop Convertible International.

Indiabulls Housing Finance stock ended the day on BSE at Rs 1,292.55, 3.87 per cent from the previous close.
First Published: Tue, April 03 2018. 23:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements