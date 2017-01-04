Mexico regrets Ford's decision to scrap new plant after Trump's chiding

-
Mexico's economy ministry voiced regret today over Ford's decision to scrap a new plant in the country following criticism from US President-elect Donald Trump.
The ministry said in a statement that it had obtained assurances that the US auto firm would pay the state of San Luis Potosi for any costs associated with the cancellation of the investment.
