MFs back Tata in feud with Mistry

Executives at five fund houses said they had voted in favour of resolutions proposed by Tata Sons

Chandan Kishore Kant  |  Mumbai 

Mutual funds have sided with Ratan Tata in his feud with Cyrus Mistry, ousted chairman of Tata Sons.  Executives at five fund houses said they had voted in favour of resolutions proposed by Tata Sons. Fund houses like ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Reliance Mutual Fund have sided with Ratan Tata. Extraordinary general meetings were called by Tata Sons to vote on the resolution to remove Mistry and independent director Nusli Wadia from the boards of various group companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors and ...

Mutual funds have sided with Ratan Tata in his feud with Cyrus Mistry, ousted chairman of Tata Sons.  Executives at five fund houses said they had voted in favour of resolutions proposed by Tata Sons. Fund houses like ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Reliance Mutual Fund have sided with Ratan Tata. Extraordinary general meetings were called by Tata Sons to vote on the resolution to remove Mistry and independent director Nusli Wadia from the boards of various group companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors and ...

