Microflats attract investor cash as millennials embrace co-living

priced out of London’s traditional housing market are opting to rent tiny apartments in so-called “co-living” developments, a fast-growing area that private and venture capital are eager to tap into.



have put more than £1 billion ($1.28 billion) into “microflats”, where residents share facilities such as dining areas, lounges, work spaces, laundry rooms and gyms, and the are looking to do more.



The Collective, a company founded in 2010, is one of London’s major co-living developers. Its Old Oak co-living building in west is the world’s largest, with 546 people living across 10 floors, according to its website.



Reza Merchant, chief executive of The Collective, said: “There’s a complete lack of affordable and good quality accommodation for young working people.”



Merchant said The Collective was looking to secure more sites across as well as in other major global cities.



—which typically range from 200 square feet (about 20 square meters) to 350 square feet for a studio — are already being built across the world, from to New York.



The Collective says tenants at Old Oak have a median age of 28 and a median of £32,000 per year. They pay £230 to £360 per week, including bills.



“For people at certain stages of their career ... it definitely makes a lot of sense,” Ivan Soto-Wright, a 27-year-old resident of The Collective Old Oak, told Reuters.



The co-living market now accounts for 5 to 10 per cent of Britain’s £25 billion build-to-rent private rental sector, made up of institutionally-backed blocks of flats built for families to rent, James Mannix, head of residential at group Knight Frank, said.



say the micro-units create more attractive streams as the more efficient use of space means the rent per square foot in each flat is 10-15 percent more than for traditional rentals.



“This strategy will provide us with an that has long-term, defensive characteristics,” said Arron Taggart of hedge fund Cheyne Capital Management, which has invested in one of The Collective’s schemes.



Although say they expect demand for to grow, planning restrictions could become an issue because specific local authority permission is needed for new builds.



Native Finance, backed by venture capital firm Passion Capital, is seeking to get London's local authorities on board.



Native’s co-founder Prasanna Kannan said by working with local authorities it can be possible to build more of these innovative schemes.



But large in Britain's private rental market have tended to focus instead on developing more traditional blocks designed for families to rent.



And others in the industry see limits to co-living developments as an class.



“While it is hugely socially encompassing, it does have its drawbacks from an operational perspective. You might have high voids, it costs a lot to run,” Toby Nicholson, a director in company Colliers’ private team, said.



“It is going to be relevant, but it's not going to overtake or outweigh the traditional approach to residential in terms of studios, one and two bedroom regular flats,” Nicholson said.



In central London, small apartments now make up a big chunk of the rental market. In the year to July 31, 42 per cent of the flats let in prime central have been studios and one bedroom units, as single people and couples opt for location over size, fund Central Portfolio said.