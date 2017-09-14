JUST IN
This Big Billion Days sale, get Micromax's Yu Yureka 2 at Rs 11,999

The smartphone will go on sale during Flipkart's sales festival, which starts from September 20

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Micromax Yu Yureka 2

Micromax on Thursday announced the launch of Yu Yureka 2, a camera-centric budget smartphone with mammoth 3,930 mAh battery capacity. The latest entrant in Yu Yureka series, launched after Yu Yureka Black, will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale, which starts from September 20.

The budget smartphone features 5.5-inch full HD screen covered with 2.5D curved glass on top. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM. The phone boots Android Marshmallow out of the box.

The dual-sim smartphone sports a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8 MP front facing selfie camera. The phone boasts metallic body and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The phone supports 4G VoLTE and, therefore, is compatible with Reliance Jio network. On the connectivity side, the smartphone features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and micro USB. The smartphone comes bundled with fast charger that supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Micromax Yu Yureka 2 is priced at Rs 11,999.

Here are key features of the Micromax Yu Yureka 2:
  • 5.5-inch FHD display 
  • 2.5D Curved Glass
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core Processor
  • 16 MP Rear Camera; 8MP front camera
  • 3,930 mAh battery
  • 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • Qualcomm 3.0 Quick Charge
First Published: Thu, September 14 2017. 16:43 IST

