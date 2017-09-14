This Big Billion Days sale, get Micromax's Yu Yureka 2 at Rs 11,999

Micromax
on Thursday announced the launch of Yu
Yureka 2, a camera-centric budget smartphone with mammoth 3,930 mAh battery capacity. The latest entrant in Yu
Yureka series, launched after Yu
Yureka Black, will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart
during the Big Billion Days sale, which starts from September 20.
The budget smartphone features 5.5-inch full HD screen covered with 2.5D curved glass on top. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon
625 processor, coupled with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM. The phone boots Android Marshmallow out of the box.
The dual-sim smartphone sports a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8 MP front facing selfie camera. The phone boasts metallic body and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The phone supports 4G VoLTE and, therefore, is compatible with Reliance Jio network. On the connectivity side, the smartphone features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and micro USB. The smartphone comes bundled with fast charger that supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
Here are key features of the Micromax Yu Yureka 2:
-
5.5-inch FHD display
-
2.5D Curved Glass
-
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core Processor
-
16 MP Rear Camera; 8MP front camera
-
3,930 mAh battery
-
4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM
-
Fingerprint Sensor
-
Qualcomm 3.0 Quick Charge
