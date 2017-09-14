This Big Billion Days sale, get Micromax's Yu Yureka 2 at Rs 11,999

on Thursday announced the launch of Yureka 2, a camera-centric budget smartphone with mammoth 3,930 mAh battery capacity. The latest entrant in Yureka series, launched after Yureka Black, will go on sale exclusively on during the Big Billion Days sale, which starts from September 20.

The budget smartphone features 5.5-inch full HD screen covered with 2.5D curved glass on top. The device is powered by 625 processor, coupled with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM. The phone boots Android Marshmallow out of the box.

The dual-sim smartphone sports a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8 MP front facing selfie camera. The phone boasts metallic body and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The phone supports 4G VoLTE and, therefore, is compatible with Reliance Jio network. On the connectivity side, the smartphone features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and micro USB. The smartphone comes bundled with fast charger that supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

is priced at Rs 11,999.

Here are key features of the Yureka 2: