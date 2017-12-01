JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Demand for passenger, commercial vehicles push Mahindra's Nov sales up 14%
Business Standard

Micromax launches Bharat 5 for Rs 5,555 with 50 GB free data from Vodafone

Micromax has also partnered with Vodafone to provide its Bharat 5 consumers with 50GB of free data.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Micromax launches 'Bharat 5' for Rs 5,555

Expanding its affordable "Bharat" series, Micromax Informatics on Friday launched "Bharat 5" smartphone for Rs 5,555.

The device that packs a 5,000mAh battery, 5MP front and rear cameras with flash, delivers a run time of up to two days and has a standby time of up to three weeks, the company said in a statement.

"With Bharat series, Micromax is helping the Indian consumers be digitally connected and make the experience more affordable and accessible. The device is pivotal tier 3 and 4 cities that face severe power outage issues," said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax Informatics.

The device, available at offline retail stores in India, has 5.2-inch HD IPS display, Android Nougat operating system, 1.3 GHz Quadcore processor, 1GB RAM and 16GB onboard memory that can be expanded up to 64GB.

Micromax has also partnered with Vodafone to provide its Bharat 5 consumers with 50GB of free data.
First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 15:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements