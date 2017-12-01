Micromax launches Bharat 5 for Rs 5,555 with 50 GB free data from Vodafone

Expanding its affordable "Bharat" series, on Friday launched "Bharat 5" for Rs 5,555.

The device that packs a 5,000mAh battery, 5MP front and rear cameras with flash, delivers a run time of up to two days and has a standby time of up to three weeks, the company said in a statement.

"With Bharat series, Micromax is helping the Indian consumers be digitally connected and make the experience more affordable and accessible. The device is pivotal tier 3 and 4 cities that face severe power outage issues," said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer,

The device, available at offline retail stores in India, has 5.2-inch HD IPS display, Android Nougat operating system, 1.3 GHz Quadcore processor, 1GB RAM and 16GB onboard memory that can be expanded up to 64GB.

Micromax has also partnered with to provide its Bharat 5 consumers with 50GB of free data.