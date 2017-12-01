Micromax launches Bharat 5 for Rs 5,555 with 50 GB free data from Vodafone

-
ALSO READVodafone cashback offer: How to recover Rs 2,200 for your Micromax 4G phone Vodafone, Micromax offer 4G LTE Android smartphone at Rs 999: Details here Micromax Bharat-2 vs Karbonn A40: Voda, Airtel offer affordable smartphones Micromax sold 2 mn Bharat-2 devices; 3 more Bharat-series models coming soon Trai clarifies internet telephony rules, call charges to fall
-
Expanding its affordable "Bharat" series, Micromax Informatics on Friday launched "Bharat 5" smartphone for Rs 5,555.
The device that packs a 5,000mAh battery, 5MP front and rear cameras with flash, delivers a run time of up to two days and has a standby time of up to three weeks, the company said in a statement.
"With Bharat series, Micromax is helping the Indian consumers be digitally connected and make the experience more affordable and accessible. The device is pivotal tier 3 and 4 cities that face severe power outage issues," said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax Informatics.
The device, available at offline retail stores in India, has 5.2-inch HD IPS display, Android Nougat operating system, 1.3 GHz Quadcore processor, 1GB RAM and 16GB onboard memory that can be expanded up to 64GB.
Micromax has also partnered with Vodafone to provide its Bharat 5 consumers with 50GB of free data.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU