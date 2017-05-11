Micromax launches Canvas 2 at Rs 11,999 with free Airtel 4G data for 1 year

Micromax, in partnership with Airtel, on Thursday launched a 2017 edition 'Canvas 2' smartphone that offers one year of free and calling minutes at no additional cost.

Priced at Rs 11,999, the device is powered by a quad-core 1.3GHz processor paired up with 3GB of RAM and has internal memory of 16GB that can be expanded up to 64GB.

The device is the first smartphone in its price segment with a Corning

"Our partnership with Corning has also helped us make 'Canvas 2', the first smartphone to offer Corning in its price segment. We expect 'Canvas 2' to yet again set a bench mark and revolutionise the overall smartphone adoption," Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Informatics, told reporters here.

expects to consolidate its stronghold in the market as it aims to sell more than one million 'Canvas 2' smartphones in India and in other markets, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The device has 13MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie camera with wide-angle lens, a fingerprint sensor, a 3,050mAh battery and runs on Android Nougat operating system.

"We're thrilled that is the first Indian device company to incorporate our most advanced Gorilla Glass into its flagship Canvas device to give its mid-segment customers an unrivalled performance," added John Bayne, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass.

Sporting a 2.5D Cover Glass with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, "Canvas 2" gives up to four times better performance in drop failure height than other glasses.

Customers purchasing the device will enjoy free 1GB per day and unlimited calling to any network in India for one year.