Micromax launches VoLTE-ready Yu Yureka Black with 4 GB RAM for Rs 8,999

Things to know about the smartphone, to be available exclusively on Flipkart from midnight on June 6

Things to know about the smartphone, to be available exclusively on Flipkart from midnight on June 6

Home-grown manufacturer Micromax on Thursday launched the Yu Yureka Black smartphone, which will be available exclusively on from 12 midnight on June 6, for Rs 8,999.



The Yu Yureka Black sports an all-black design and will be available in glossy black and matte black variants. In terms of specifications, the has a 5-inch full-HD screen protected with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, which is an octa-core SoC, coupled with Adreno 505 graphic processing unit (GPU) and X6 LTE modem.



The features a 13-megapixel (MP) 5-lens rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera. There is LED flash with both rear and front cameras for superior photography during low-light conditions. The camera on the rear uses Sony’s IMX 258 sensor with F/2.0 aperture. The fingerprint scanner, mounted under the home button at the front, unlocks the device within 0.2 seconds.



The Yu Yureka Black has a 32 GB internal storage, which is expandable to up to 128 GB through microSD card, and a 4 GB RAM. The is fitted with a 3,000 mAh lithium polymer battery, which it claims offers more than a day’s back-up.



The budget-level Yu Yureka Black from Micromax will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 4, and in its price segment. The offers features like three screen scrolling screenshot, 360-degree fingerprint recognition, bright display, and a superpixel feature that makes the device a hot contender in the league.

Khalid Anzar