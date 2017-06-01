Micromax launches VoLTE-ready Yu Yureka Black with 4 GB RAM for Rs 8,999

-
Home-grown smartphone manufacturer Micromax on Thursday launched the Yu Yureka Black smartphone, which will be available exclusively on Flipkart from 12 midnight on June 6, for Rs 8,999.
The Yu Yureka Black sports an all-black design and will be available in glossy black and matte black variants. In terms of specifications, the smartphone has a 5-inch full-HD screen protected with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, which is an octa-core SoC, coupled with Adreno 505 graphic processing unit (GPU) and X6 LTE modem.
The smartphone features a 13-megapixel (MP) 5-lens rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera. There is LED flash with both rear and front cameras for superior photography during low-light conditions. The camera on the rear uses Sony’s IMX 258 sensor with F/2.0 aperture. The fingerprint scanner, mounted under the home button at the front, unlocks the device within 0.2 seconds.
The Yu Yureka Black has a 32 GB internal storage, which is expandable to up to 128 GB through microSD card, and a 4 GB RAM. The smartphone is fitted with a 3,000 mAh lithium polymer battery, which it claims offers more than a day’s back-up.
The budget-level Yu Yureka Black smartphone from Micromax will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Nubia N1 lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in its price segment. The smartphone offers features like three screen scrolling screenshot, 360-degree fingerprint recognition, bright display, and a superpixel feature that makes the device a hot contender in the league.
