Microsoft announces its last free Windows 10 upgrades on December 31st

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft
Photo: Shutterstock

If you use Microsoft's accessibility features and want a free Windows 10 upgrade, better hurry up because Microsoft is closing this last deal on December 31.

Microsoft stopped offering free Windows 10 upgrades in July last year but users who use accessibility features, got an extension of that promo, a report in ZDNet said on Saturday.

Accessibility features in Windows are options to help users who may have trouble using their computers normally.

In July, Microsoft announced: "We are not restricting the free upgrade offer to specific assistive technologies. If you use assistive technology on Windows, you are eligible for the free upgrade offer."

According to the report, Microsoft quietly edited that page last week and updated the original statement "We will make a public announcement prior to ending the offer" to "The accessibility upgrade offer expires on December 31, 2017".

The general 'Upgrade to Windows 10 FAQ' page was revised to include the expiration date for this offer. That page was "last reviewed" on October 24.
First Published: Sun, November 05 2017. 15:31 IST

