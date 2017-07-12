Microsoft ends support for Windows 8.1, new OS mobile handsets underway

Marking an end to its challenging three-year journey, has ended all support to Phone 8.1 and millions of devices running on this operating system.

According to a report in the Verge on Tuesday, nearly 80 per cent of all Windows-powered are still running Phone 7, Phone 8, or Phone 8.1.

"All of these handsets are now officially unsupported, and only 20 per cent of all are running the latest 10 Mobile OS," the report noted.

When Phone 8.1 update was announced for Microsoft's Phone 8 operating system, it was seen as the company's biggest effort to compete with the and iOS, but it did not turn out successful.

It is rumoured that is having new 10 mobile handsets in the works. It already has mobile extension of Microsoft's desktop and successor to Phone 8.1 still kicking.

"While still supports 10 Mobile, it's not clear what that support will include in the future. is adding a number of features to the upcoming 10 Fall Creators Update for PCs, but the company has not extended these to the mobile version in testing," the report said.

