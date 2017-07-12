Microsoft ends support for Windows 8.1, new OS mobile handsets underway

Marking an end to its challenging three-year journey, Microsoft
has ended all support to Windows
Phone 8.1 and millions of devices running on this operating system.
According to a report in the Verge on Tuesday, nearly 80 per cent of all Windows-powered phones
are still running Windows
Phone 7, Windows
Phone 8, or Windows
Phone 8.1.
"All of these handsets are now officially unsupported, and only 20 per cent of all Windows phones
are running the latest Windows
10 Mobile OS," the report noted.
When Windows
Phone 8.1 update was announced for Microsoft's Windows
Phone 8 operating system, it was seen as the company's biggest effort to compete with the Android
and iOS, but it did not turn out successful.
It is rumoured that Microsoft
is having new Windows
10 mobile handsets in the works. It already has mobile extension of Microsoft's desktop OS
and successor to Windows
Phone 8.1 still kicking.
"While Microsoft
still supports Windows
10 Mobile, it's not clear what that support will include in the future. Microsoft
is adding a number of features to the upcoming Windows
10 Fall Creators Update for PCs, but the company has not extended these to the mobile version in testing," the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
