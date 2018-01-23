Microsoft launches Xbox One X console with 4K, HDR support at Rs 44,990

After making an international debut in gaming consoles last November, Microsoft unveiled the next iteration of its console -- -- in India on Tuesday. Competing with Sony’s PS 4 Pro console, the has been launched at a price of Rs 44,990 and will go on sale on major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, and at offline stores such as Croma, Landmark, and Microsoft India stores. “We are delighted to offer Indian gamers with the world’s most powerful console with access to diverse games line-up just a few months after the device’s global launch,” said Priyadarshi Mohapatra, country GM, consumer & devices sales, Microsoft India. In terms of specifications, the is powered by an eight-core custom-designed AMD CPU clocked at 2.3GHz coupled with 12GB of GDDR5 graphic memory for smoother game play. It has 6 Teraflop GPU, which offers enhanced 4K experience. The One X comes with 40 per cent more horse power than any other gaming console available in the market, claim its makers. It also comes with a native 4K resolution support, along with the ability to play 4K UHD Blu-Rays as well.

Apart from that, the One X is capable of doing a system-level super-sampling to offer enhanced gaming experience of 4K games on a 1080 resolution television.

The console boasts 1TB HDD internal storage and uses a liquid-cooled vapour-chamber cooling technology – similar to the one found in high-end gaming PCs. The also has backward compatibility, which means the console supports game titles that were released for the original Xbox and Xbox 360.

When asked about the impact that Microsoft hopes to create with the launch of the console in the Indian gaming market, Priyadarshi said, “The amount of time Indian gamers are spending on the consoles gives us an indication of the impact it creates. With the kind of involvement that Indian gamers are showcasing in the gaming world, it will definitely give us an edge over others as well as help us reach a much bigger base.”