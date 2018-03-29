Microsoft opens a Garage with a difference, plans region specific products

It is called a ‘Garage’ but instead of spanners, car-jacks, screwdrivers or other tools, the place is filled with state-of-the-art technology. All these are at the disposal of Microsoft’s engineers to build products and innovations.

In an 8,000 square feet facility, employees can work on different product ideas and build prototypes which would help in adding value to Microsoft’s products.

One of the recent developments is the Kaizala mobile app and service, designed for large group communications and work management. Kaizala makes it easy to connect and coordinate work with the entire value chain, including field employees, vendors, partners and customers.

The Hyderabad will collaborate with teams in Silicon Valley, Redmond, Vancouver, Washington, New England, and Beijing. The company will soon launch its second in Bengaluru, which will be operational in the coming months.

The company said the projects were evaluated for patent potential, viability and alignment to the business. Ideas and prototypes may be then selected for further review or funded to continue development. “The program will be a connector to bring together people across roles, skills and experience to lend their passion to create solutions,” said Anil Bhansali, corporate vice-president, Cloud & Enterprise and managing director, India (R&D).

In face of competition from global tech giants such as Google, who are running a programme ‘Next Billion Users’ to capture the maximum number of users, is stepping-up.

Microsoft, through its two Garages, hopes to come up with a range of region specific products. The company said its employees had flexible working hours so that the ones interested can work in the whenever they can.

“The serves as a hub to engage our workforce, with facilities and programs optimised for hacking, ideation and collaboration. Its engagement with the innovation ecosystems helps create partnerships to accelerate experimentation and innovation in the local context,” said Jeff Ramos, partner director at

Mircosoft’s projects

Seeing AI- An app for visually impaired people that narrates things around for themSMS Organizer– An app created for the Android OS that organises, categorises and customises the user’s SMS inbox, helping them focus on categories of messages that are important to them.

Favorite Lock Screen– A unique lock screen app created for Android that provides users with daily HD wallpapers and about their favorite celebrities and interests.

Kaizala– Mobile app and service designed for large group communications and work management.