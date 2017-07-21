Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son explains how all those deals fit together

Sops in the works to push telcos ahead
Business Standard

Microsoft profit beats estimates on strong cloud demand, shares jump 1.5%

On an adjusted basis, revenue rose 9.1% to $24.7 billion

Reuters 

Microsoft
Photo: Shutterstock

Microsoft Corp reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by a tax benefit and strong growth in its cloud business.

The company's net income rose to $6.51 billion, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $3.12 billion, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, revenue rose 9.1 percent to $24.7 billion.

Microsoft's shares rose 1 percent in trading after the bell on Thursday.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements