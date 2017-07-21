Microsoft profit beats estimates on strong cloud demand, shares jump 1.5%

-
Microsoft Corp reported
The company's net income rose to $6.51 billion, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $3.12 billion, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, revenue rose 9.1 percent to $24.7 billion.
Microsoft's shares rose 1 percent in trading after the bell on Thursday.
