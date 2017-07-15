Might is not always right: Vikram Bakshi on legal dispute with McDonald's

AAfter a long-drawn battle with McDonald’s, Vikram Bakshi, the joint-venture partner in Connaught Plaza Restaurants, which runs the US food major’s restaurant chain in north and east India, has had a major win. On Thursday, the National Company Law Tribunal ordered that he be reinstated as managing director (MD) of the company — a position from which he was ousted in August 2013. In a chat with Surajeet Das Gupta, he says his priority is to resolve food safety issues. Edited excerpts: Does the judgment vindicate your stand? With my restoration as MD, ...