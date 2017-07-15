Might is not always right: Vikram Bakshi on legal dispute with McDonald's

AAfter a long-drawn battle with McDonald’s, Vikram Bakshi, the joint-venture partner in Connaught Plaza Restaurants, which runs the US food major’s restaurant chain in north and east India, has had a major win. On Thursday, the National Company Law Tribunal ordered that he be reinstated as managing director (MD) of the company — a position from which he was ousted in August 2013. In a chat with Surajeet Das Gupta, he says his priority is to resolve food safety issues. Edited excerpts: Does the judgment vindicate your stand? With my restoration as MD, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?