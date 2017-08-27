Milkbasket offers daily doorstep grocery before 7 am

At 11 pm on a working day, just before hitting the bed, Rupa realised that her stock of oats was not enough for the next morning. With few options to buy oats at night and hardly any time to step out the next morning, she thought of skipping the regular oatmeal breakfast for her husband. But then she placed an order in the Milkbasket mobile app, ensuring her brand of oats would be delivered by the milkman the next morning before 7. Milkbasket, a Gurugram-based start-up, claims to be India’s first daily micro-delivery grocery service taking a cue from the age-old door-to-door ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?