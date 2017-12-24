MindTickle helps companies reduce ramp time

Salespeople have one of the hardest jobs in the world. They deal with rejection daily.

Training and coaching the team is pivotal to any entity that intends to drive sales. “At Dabur, the sales representatives’ ability to adhere to the sales process is core to their success. We partnered with MindTickle to improve process adherence of our representatives,” says Chirag Singh, former sales capability manager at Dabur. Pune-based sales-readiness platform MindTickle, a cloud-hosted B2B Saas product, has a solution for this. It has raised $27 million in Series-B ...