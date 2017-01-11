Mistry did not keep us in the loop on Welspun deal, says Tata Sons

has expressed concern over the acquisition of group’s renewable energy subsidiary by that would add more debt to power company's balance sheet which was already saddled with Rs 40,000 crore of loans. said the deal was presented to its board as a "fait accompli”.

In its petition to the (NCLT), Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, said the transaction was expected to cost Rs 6,700 crore ($1 billion) and any additional debt would impact Tata Power’s credit ratings. This transaction came in the backdrop of loss-making Mundra project and rising debt, it said.

The rating agencies were presuming support from and giving a higher rating to the company, over and above which the additional debt was being undertaken. “As a promoter of Tata Power, was practically left in the dark about such a significant transaction which was agreed by while Mistry was the chairman of Tata Power,” the petition said.

Giving details, it said on May 31 last year a note on the proposed acquisition was circulated to the directors of for information. But it was not clarified to the directors of that was already in advanced stages of finalization of the acquisition and definitive agreements were to be signed imminently. Within days on 12th June, 2016, executed definitive documents and announced the acquisition.

Mistry had earlier said Tata Power’s high debt problem was a legacy issue as it had aggressively bid for the Mundra project based on low-priced Indonesian coal. “As regulations changed, the losses in 2013-14 alone amounted to Rs. 1,500 crores. Given that Mundra constitutes Rs 18,000 crores of capital employed (40% of the overall company’s capital employed), this substantially depresses the return on capital for as well as carries the risk of considerable future impairment,” Mistry had said in a letter to soon after his ouster.

In its petition, said a note on was circulated to the directors of Tata Sons, without any discussions or deliberations on the matter in a board meeting of Tata Sons, despite being aware that the financing structure of the acquisition would necessitate to raise debt, approval for which would be required from the board of directors of Tata Sons.

Later in the board meeting of on June 29 and June 30, the Tata trusts nominees, Nitin Nohria and Vijay Singh repeatedly reiterated the view that the acquisition should have been deliberated at the board of directors of at a much earlier stage, as opposed to being presented as a “fait accompli.”

Nonetheless, the Trust nominee directors approved the financing structure of the acquisition, given that definitive agreements had already been executed and the deal had been announced in the public domain. The matter will now be heard on January 31st by the NCLT.