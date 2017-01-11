Mistry investment firms file contempt petition against Tatas

The two investment companies of the Mistry family, Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment Corporation, on Wednesday, filed a against Tata Sons, Tata Trusts and their officials in the National Company Law Tribunal for violation of the NCLT order.

The said despite assurances by Tata lawyers that they would not take any action against Mistry, pending the hearing of a petition, has called an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders on February 6 to remove Mistry from its board.

This action, the petition said, was against the NCLT consent order dated December 22 in which the Tatas had promised they wouldn’t initiate any action on Mistry’s removal from the board.

But according to a special notice dated January 3, 2017 — received from four Tata trusts, which own 13.66% stake in Tata Sons, and signed by its executive trustee R Venkataramanan — the trusts asked to convene a shareholders meeting to remove Mistry. Following the notice, sent a notice dated January 5 to its shareholders to call an on February 6 to remove Mistry as director.

In response to the filed by Mistry at the NCLT, a group spokesperson said, “There is no contempt. We will make our submissions to NCLT.”

In the petition filed on December 20, Mistry’s investment firms had asked NCLT to "supersede the existing board of directors" of and appoint an administrator to look after its day-to-day affairs. The petition sought the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge as the non-executive chairman and wanted to restrain interim chairman Ratan Tata from attending board meetings and interfering in the affairs.

The two Mistry firms had also sought an investigation into the roles of the trustees of Tata Trusts in operations of and the group companies. The petition also wanted Tata Sons’ search committee to stop looking for Mistry's replacement. It sought a new panel be appointed and no candidate selected by the existing search committee be appointed without the quasi-judicial body's approval.

The petition had alleged that Mistry was removed as executive chairman of without any notice and without any explanation at the behest of Ratan Tata.

In a reply to Mistry’s petition, denied all the allegations and asked NCLT to reject the petition. The Tatas said Mistry’s investment companies only own 2.17% of the total share capital (ordinary and preference shares combined) in and, hence, cannot file the petition of oppression and mismanagement under the Companies Act. NCLT will hear the petition on January 31.