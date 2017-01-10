Company
Mistry lacked urgency to resolve 'legacy issues': Tata Sons

As per petition, board had been asking Mistry to address continuing losses of TTSL for over 3 yrs

Abhineet Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Tata Sons, in its petition filed as respondents in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has alleged that ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry seemed focused only on the problems from the past and blamed them on “legacy issues”, and didn’t do enough to resolve them. NCLT is hearing a petition filed by Mistry’s investment firms alleging mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders of Tata Sons and seeking the ouster of the current management of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. “Even after identifying these hot-spots, the execution and follow-through on these ...

Mistry lacked urgency to resolve 'legacy issues': Tata Sons

As per petition, board had been asking Mistry to address continuing losses of TTSL for over 3 yrs

Tata Sons, in its petition filed as respondents in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has alleged that ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry seemed focused only on the problems from the past and blamed them on "legacy issues", and didn't do enough to resolve them. NCLT is hearing a petition filed by Mistry's investment firms alleging mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders of Tata Sons and seeking the ouster of the current management of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. "Even after identifying these hot-spots, the execution and follow-through on these ...
Mistry lacked urgency to resolve 'legacy issues': Tata Sons

As per petition, board had been asking Mistry to address continuing losses of TTSL for over 3 yrs

Tata Sons, in its petition filed as respondents in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has alleged that ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry seemed focused only on the problems from the past and blamed them on “legacy issues”, and didn’t do enough to resolve them. NCLT is hearing a petition filed by Mistry’s investment firms alleging mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders of Tata Sons and seeking the ouster of the current management of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. “Even after identifying these hot-spots, the execution and follow-through on these ...

