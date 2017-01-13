Mistry seeks Sebi's intervention in battle with Tata

Claims corporate governance breakdown was due to Ratan Tata's hold over nominee directors

has written a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman seeking the regulator's intervention on alleged violation of and insider trading norms in some of the Tata group companies.



In his six-page letter to Sebi, he said, “Considering that the conduct of the in the Tata group has been considered a benchmark for the governance in the Indian securities market, and indeed a signal to the world at large of how corporate India conducts itself, and how misconduct is regulated in India, it is important that I write this letter to keep you apprised,” Mistry said in the letter.



Mistry, who was removed as chairman, alleged that and Tata Trusts' nominee directors were controlled by chairman resulting in complete breakdown of corporate governance. Mistry also attached internal documents along with the letter to Sinha.



According to sources, the developments in the Tata-Mistry saga would be part of Sebi's board meeting agenda today. “Though no view or call has been taken as yet, is conscious of the matter and is examining the issues which required regulatory attention. We are also seeking explanations from the listed companies as well as reports from the stock exchanges on the trading aspects,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.



In his letter, Mistry also pointed out interference by and in the business decisions and transaction structure relating to business interests of not only but also both listed and unlisted group companies.



Mistry also highlighted how he wanted to assert the revised securities laws involving insider trading which prohibits communication of unpublished price sensitive information outside a need-to-know principle. Mistry claimed that had responded that he had advice from senior counsel and that Mistry's concerns were unfounded.



Mistry also put his perspective on the role of independent directors and mentioned Nusli Wadia's ouster from the boards of three Tata group companies.



Nusli Wadia, too, had written to over lapses in at Tata Group companies last month. After Mistry's allegations since his ouster, the regulator had initially advised stock exchanges to seek responses from listed Tata group companies on the issues raised by Mistry. Later on, had also sought explanation from three listed Tata group companies.



E-mails sent to and Tata group did not elicit any response. Cyrus Mistry's office said it would not comment on the issue.

Shrimi Choudhary