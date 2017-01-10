Company
Mistrys don't have rights to nominate director: Tata Sons

Cyrus Mistry's appointment in 2006 was proposed by Ratan Tata, company tells NCLT

N Sundaresha Subramanian  |  New Delhi 

Tata Sons has said the Mistrys do not have any rights to nominate a director on its board, despite their significant shareholding. This was stated by the holding company of the Tata group in its response to a petition filed by Cyrus Investments and others with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).   “Petitioners do not have right to nominate directors on the board of Tata Sons,” claimed the reply, dated January 6.   This could become a significant point of argument in the NCLT, even as Tata Sons has called for an extraordinary general meeting to remove ...

