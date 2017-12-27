Mitsubishi-led Japanese consortium to pick 20% in Cube Highways

A Corporation-led Japanese consortium has agreed to acquire 20% interest in Cube Highways and Infrastructure Private Ltd, for an estimated Rs 2,500 crore.

Company (“NEXCO East”) and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (“JOIN”) are also part of the consortium that has bought into Cube, an investment platform of and private equity firm I Squared Capital. Last month, the picked up stake in Cube Highways. were the advisors to Cube Highways for both the deals. The did not disclose the deal size though it is estimated that together with ADIA stake buy, Cube has raised Rs 4,500 crore through the two buy-ins.

Cube Highways is one of the few platform investors in India's road sector. The Singapore-based company is a professionally-managed toll-road and highways platform that owns and operates more than 1,700 lane-kilometres of highways in India.

Corporation's engagement with I Squared Capital dates back to 2013 when the Japanese company made a capital commitment as a strategic anchor investor in the inaugural

It has also formed a partnership with NEXCO East, one of the largest expressway operators in Japan, to invest, for the first time, in an Indian toll-road platform with the support of JOIN, a Japanese government-sponsored entity established to finance transportation infrastructure projects abroad by Japanese

In a company statement, said that with its extensive infrastructure investment experience, and with Japan’s best in class operational practice and technologies will collaborate with the existing shareholders and the management of Cube Highways to further enhance the operations and performance of the toll-road assets. "The Japanese partnership is committed to the improvement of India’s highways infrastructure to support the continuing growth in passenger and commercial traffic, while at the same time contributing to economic development across India," said the statement.

is targeting urban development projects that integrate and real estate, primarily in emerging countries such as Myanmar, Philippine, Indonesia and Vietnam where the rapid expansion of urban populations has been driving up demand for development in these sectors.

Shareholders of Cube Highways are looking to invest up to $1 billion in new capital towards the acquisition of additional roads and highways, as well as new platform company investment in areas such NHAI’s Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) programme, (HAM) and other areas. The company operates Jaipur Mahua Tollways and Western UP Tollways.

Cube Highways was also one of the contenders for Jaypee Infratech's but the Supreme Court rejected the Manoj Gaur promoted Jaypee group's plea to sell the project after delinking it from the real estate projects.