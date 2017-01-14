Mixed reaction from Tata group stocks

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) closed four per cent down to Rs 2,252 on the BSE, a day after its managing director and chief executive officer was elevated as the chairman of Tata Sons.

However, the stock reacted more to the US president-elect Donald Trump's plan to revamp the H1-B visa programme that allows US firms to hire high-skilled foreign workers. Shares of Infosys, another information technology major, fell 2.5 per cent to close the day at Rs 975on BSE.

" is a professionally managed company. So, one person moving would not make an incremental difference," said Sanjiv Bhasin, executive vice-president, markets, IIFL.

“ stock not only reacted to the H1-B visa concerns but also saw profit booking after the earnings announcements,” he added.

Chandrasekaran will also remain as the chairman on board as it has been a custom for Tata Sons chairman to head the board of large Tata group firms.

TCS, the country's most valued listed company, had a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4.43 lakh crore on Friday.