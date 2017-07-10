Company
No non-veg meals for economy travellers on Air India domestic flights

Decision was implemented last month

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mo more non-veg meals for economy travellers on Air India domestic flights

National carrier Air India has decided to stop serving non-vegetarian meals to economy class passengers on domestic flights in order to cut costs.

"Air India has taken a conscious decision not to have non-vegetarian meal in economy class on its domestic flights to reduce wastage and costs as well as in order to improve catering service," the airline said in a statement today.


However, airline sources said the decision was implemented last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

