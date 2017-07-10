No non-veg meals for economy travellers on Air India domestic flights

National carrier has decided to stop serving non-vegetarian meals to economy class passengers on domestic flights in order to cut costs.



" has taken a conscious decision not to have non-vegetarian meal in economy class on its domestic flights to reduce wastage and costs as well as in order to improve catering service," the airline said in a statement today.



However, airline sources said the decision was implemented last month.

