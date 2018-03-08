Mobile wallet companies hope for less stringent KYC norms from new panel

For three months, members of the Payments Council of India (PCI), heads of and other major fence hitters of the financial technology world have been meeting policy makers and officials to try and change the Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance rules. Now, their hopes are pinned on the ‘steering committee’ in this regard set up by the finance ministry. With transactions down to a fifth of the earlier peak at many mobile and online transaction players, these entities are pleading for less stringent norms, at least for transactions less than ~10,000 a month. PCI members and sector CEOs and founders have already met officials from finance ministry, Department of Financial Services (DFS), IT ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in hopes of getting tweaks done to norms. The finance ministry has set up an eight-member committee to consider various issues related to fintech, for making regulations more flexible and promoting financial inclusion. Chaired by the secretary, economic affairs, it will also suggest ways to enhance entrepreneurship in the financial technology space, where India has distinctive comparative strengths vis-à-vis other emerging economies. The panel is to also consider how fintech can be leveraged to enhance financial inclusion of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given a February 28 deadline, for all mobile and online-based payments to get of their customers done. According to those in the sector, only 35-40 per cent of all users have heeded the repeated requests sent by for getting the full done. “We have seen a drop of almost 55 per cent in the number of transactions. We make money on a large number of small transactions, not big-ticket singular ones. This has affected our user base of customers who did everyday daily transactions on our platform,” said the chief executive of a Delhi-based mobile wallet player. “All we are saying is that a strict deadline is not helping anyone. No one is against There needs to be flexibility in getting the whole process done.

We, along with other players, have seen transactions drop to 20 per cent. The government needs to lighten the norms for transactions less than ~10,000. We hope to meet the committee soon in this regard,” said Praveen Dhabhai, operations head at Payworld.