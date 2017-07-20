Model of interconnect charges on way out, says Trai on demand for details

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is not likely to heed the demand of incumbent operators to share with them the details of the cost model it had adopted for deciding interconnect usage charges (IUC).

The of India had written a letter to in this regard. "That question is not really relevant, as we are discussing a new framework for IUC," chairman R S Sharma said when asked if would share details of the model.

On the demand of further deliberation on the issue, Sharma said that waso "not required now because we have had extensive consultations on the issue".

Interconnect charges are paid by a telecom operator to another when its call terminates on the latter's network. The current charge is 14p a minute for wireless calls.

conducted an open-house session on Thursday regarding the The incumbents sought to double the charges, while newcomer Reliance wanted these brought to zero (supported by Reliance Communications, a different entity).

The incumbents said removal or lowering of would hamper growth of telecom infrastructure in rural areas, as this largely depends on revenue from incoming calls. rebutted this and said it would provide 99 per cent coverage by the end of this year even if was dropped.

"Poor people in the country are subsidising the inefficient network of telecom operators. There is much less cost in carrying calls on a 4G (fourth-generation technology) network but incumbent operators are making people in use 2G networks," a official said.

A Bharti Airtel representative replied, " in is not for subsidy but to recover charges because terminating operators (on whose platform a call is made) cannot charge for incoming calls." IUC, he said, was a way of recovering cost. Adding tha his company's 4G rollout was at par with that of

said Trai's report had noted much more of incoming calls were made in compared to outgoing ones and provided revenue to support telecom infrastructure at such locations.