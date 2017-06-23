Plc directors have raised the issue of retrospective tax with the United States (US) administration's senior officials ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US. The company is involved in a Rs 10,247-crore tax dispute with the Government of India.

The company's stakeholders have urged US officials to raise the issue with during his two-day visit the US starting this weekend.

Todd M Hunt, president of Atropos Exploration Company and a non-executive director on Plc’s board, has written letters to US House of Representatives, Secretary of Commerce and Secretary of State Rex W Tillerson, saying that the retrospective tax legislation is having "a severe impact on Cairn’s shareholders and India’s image as an international investment destination".

Los Angeles-based Hotchkis & Wiley, a investor, has also written to the US administration on the retrospect taxation, saying that "the lack of clarity in the [Indian] government’s approach to taxation risks is undoing good work in other areas of the economy and will continue to damage India’s reputation among investors”.

"Whilst in [the] opposition and in the early years following his election, Prime Minister promised to end the previous government’s stance and replace it with a non-adversarial and conducive tax environment. Regrettably, this has not yet happened," Hunt wrote in his letter to Ross.

authorities have blocked dividend payment from to Plc and are also mulling over a sale of Cairn holding in Cairn India, which now stands merged with owed $104 million, including historical dividends of $53 million and a further dividend of $51 million.

Cairn Energy, locked in an arbitration with the Centre, is seeking full restitution for breach treaties resulting from the expropriation of its investment in India in 2014, the attempts to enforce retrospective tax measures and the failure to treat the company and its investments fairly and equitably.

In addition to a resolution of the retrospective tax dispute, its claims also seek damages equal to the value of the Group’s residual shareholding in (CIL) at the time it was attached — approximately $1 billion.

The company commenced international arbitration proceedings against Indian tax authorities in 2015.

(CUHL), a subsidiary of Cairn Energy, received an assessment order from the Indian tax authorities relating to the intra-group restructuring undertaken in 2006 prior to the initial public offering of

The tax authorities cited a retrospective amendment to the Indian tax law introduced in 2012 and claimed Rs 10,200 crore (approximately $1.5 billion) plus interest backdated to 2007 totalling Rs 18,800 crore (approximately $2.8 billion). The total assets of comprise the group's 9.8 per cent shareholding in Cairn India, which has now been converted to a shareholding in