Mogae Media's Sandeep Goyal picks up 10% equity in Sync Media

Digital evangelist and media veteran of has picked up a 10% equity stake in The deal has been closed at a pre-money valuation of $3 million. Goyal’s daughter, Carol, will join the board.

Promoted by media professional Anubhav Sharma, also counts Vikas Saxena, ex-CEO of Nimbuzz and founder of Samgavi, as an early investor.

Sync is India’s leading ad-first technology platform measuring, segmenting and offering targeted audiences to brands synching mainstream media with mobile. It uses advanced, always on, acoustic fingerprinting technology to real-time indexing of every program and ad-airing across over 300+ broadcast and cable network feeds to identify the right timing and the right environment for the placement of a brand advertisement.

“I think is one of the pioneers in its space. The synching of television and mobile is an area that excites all brands and digital planners. It gives both enhanced relevance and enhanced conversion to brand campaigns. From my very many years of evangelizing the mobile as an advertising medium, I think will be at the forefront of technology in the days to come. Mine is an investment in not just the platform but in the innovativeness of its promoters”, says who is a former joint venture partner of Dentsu in India, and ex-Group CEO of Zee Telefilms.

Adding to the versatility of Sync Media’s platform is “Our understanding of offline audiences through superior analytics delivered by our data driven technology which gives us an edge in helping clients do better media planning and delivery, both cost efficiently and cost effectively”, says Anubhav Sharma, Managing Partner of “We are already working with all the large digital and media agencies in India. We see great potential for our offering with clients who want offline audiences to be linked to mainline media”.

“Our systems sensitize us to what is really trending on TV, who is watching what when and for how long. We use this knowledge to help advertisers to reach consumers based on these media consumption preferences. What is even better is that we can sync a mobile ad campaign or a facebook campaign in real time with the TV media plan of a brand. This gives brands higher sales conversions through contextual targeting”, explains Vikas Saxena, Director of

Sync Media’s offering is very similar, though superior, to that of Zapr. Star TV invested in Zapr Media Labs a couple of years ago.

has plans to take its offering to South East Asia during the later part of 2018 after it has had a complete all-India rollout.