Mojostar launches first lifestyle brand Prowl with actor Tiger Shroff

Mojostar, the agency that specialises in co-created brands announced the launch of its first co-created brand with actor – active brand called The brand has been jointly created and owned by Shroff and and will hit retail platforms in June this year. is the brainchild of Anirban Das Blah, founder of entertainment agency KWAN and Jiggy George, founder, Dream Theatre, a leading licensing company. The company was founded with the vision of creating a house of retail brands co-created with celebrities. has earmarked investments of up to $5 million for the launch of its first three co-created brands (all to be launched this calendar). is a brand targeting young consumers (aged 18 to 25 years) who lead a high activity lifestyle, and are constantly on the move. They regularly transition from one activity to another and want to look good while doing it. aims to provide functional yet stylish clothing and accessories to fit the target consumer’s active lifestyles. The brand captures its purpose and proposition to consumers, in the tagline – “Ready to Move”. Abhishek Verma, CEO, explains, “While there are brands in the activewear segment, they are few in number, and none service the 18-25 (years) age group specifically. There are some aspects specific to this age group that we have focussed on – like different fits, stain resistant material and so on and so forth. This is a segment of consumers who are fluid in their activity and the range (of apparel) will reflect that.” Das Blah adds, “Young people don’t want to wear their father’s brands. So there was obviously a white space when it came to activewear brands catering to people between 18 to 25 years. Tiger as a co-creator is equally has been involved in all aspects. He’s set aside days on his calendar for this project. That’s what we want to take forward at We want to collaborate with celebrities who look at this (co-creating retail brands) as a serious business, and not a quasi-investment.”

Activewear industry is around $7 billion in size and is growing in double digits. Space is dominated by international brands, and aims to create a dent in this market by offering a combination of performance and style. is expected to go live for consumers by June 2018. The products are expected to be priced between Rs 1000 – 3000 and will be available on all leading e-commerce platforms. The brand will start with apparel, and eventually add accessories and footwear to its portfolio. While it will be available across all major e-commerce platforms from June, it will also be available on Prowl’s direct to consumer website and mobile website.

is designed to have a youthful energy and celebrates movement in all forms – from martial arts to dance. This energy is also reflected in the brand colour of deep orange that pops through its black and white logo. The association with Tiger is reflected in several elements of the brand: The name prowl, the ‘O’ in the logo that plays on the motif of ‘eye of the tiger’ and its references to fitness and dance.