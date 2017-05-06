Molten steel spill mishap kills two at SAIL's IISCO plant in Bengal

Two contract were killed and six others seriously injured, when molten steel accidentally fell on them at SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant at Burnpur in

confirmed that the accident happened at 4 am. "Prima facie, it appears that it happened due to splashing of molten steel out of a ladle that was being placed on the turret of a caster in the steel melting shop," the statement said.

The six affected persons were immediately rushed to the hospital. has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to ascertain the cause of the accident. "The management will extend all the support to the affected persons and their families," said.

The steel melting shop is part of the new plant at IISCO, which cost approximately Rs 17,000 crore. IISCO's capacity has been ramped up from 0.34 million tonnes but that was from the old plant to 2.5 million tonnes.

IISCO modernisation is actually part of SAIL's overall modernisation and expansion programme to take the capacity of the public sector from 12.4 million tonnes to 21 million tonnes of finished steel capacity at a cost of Rs 70,000 crore. The ramp-up will continue over the next one or two years.

The IISCO modernisation was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. The foundation stone of the modernisation of the plant was, however, laid by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in 2006.



While the modernisation and expansion plan of Rourkela Steel Plant, IISCO Steel Plant, Durgapur Steel Plant, Bokaro Steel Plant and Salem Steel Plant have been completed and are under operation/stabilisation/ramp-up phase, the expansion of Bhilai Steel Plant is at an advanced stage of execution.