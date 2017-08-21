Mondelez renovates to stay young, healthy

No brand can afford to give up recruiting new consumers, especially a 70-year-old entity that faces a strong pushback from millennials over the health effects of a product that forms the core Of its identity in the country: Chocolates. Mondelez India MD Deepak Iyer is not too worried, he says, as there is more to the category than sugar. But that does not mean the brand is complacent. The company is always looking to recruit new customers and to that end, the brand is constantly evolving, using the intimate knowledge it has of the Indian customer and her changing ...